Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團)-backed MYbank (網商銀行) is to join China’s digital yuan (e-CNY) trial, as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) charges ahead with rolling out an electronic currency system that could uproot the nation’s payments landscape.
MYbank’s service is soon to be introduced to the central bank’s digital yuan app, people familiar said, requesting not to be identified because the matter is private.
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊)-backed WeBank (微眾銀行) will also participate, one of the people said.
Photo: Aly Song, Reuters
The e-wallets from the two firms will have exactly the same functions as those from the six state-owned lenders in the trial, the person said.
Adding the two banks to the pilot would help the PBOC expand its influence and user coverage in its push to establish the first digital national currency from a major central bank.
When the PBOC first announced its plans, it was viewed by some as a government move to reclaim the 293 trillion yuan (US$45 trillion) payments industry from to Ant’s Alipay (支付寶) and Tencent’s WeChat Pay (微信支付).
As one of the parties participating in the research and development of China’s e-CNY, MYbank will “steadily advance the trial pursuant to the overall arrangement of the People’s Bank of China,” the company said in an e-mailed response without elaborating.
WeBank declined to comment in an e-mailed statement.
The PBOC did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.
In China, smart-phone-based electronic payments are ubiquitous, used for everything from bus-rides and convenience stores to vegetables at the local market — and 94 percent of those mobile transactions are controlled by the two firms.
Yet the tech giants are facing tougher times ahead under the government, which has already stepped up oversight of the fintech industry and unveiled tougher antitrust regulations for the Internet arena.
The digital yuan is being rolled out at a time when China is trying to curb monopolies in the payment space, potentially dealing a blow to Alipay and WeChat Pay’s growth.
Ant is the biggest shareholder in MYbank, owning a 30 percent stake. Tencent is the biggest stakeholder in WeBank, holding 30 percent.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the