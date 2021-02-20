Cash-loving Japan drops banknotes in boost to lenders

Bloomberg





The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged more cash-loving Japanese to move away from banknotes and coins, giving a boost for banks in their drive toward digitalization, the industry’s lobby group chief said.

“A trend toward cashless payments, which so far progressed gradually, has picked up speed during the pandemic,” Kanetsugu Mike, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said at a news briefing on Thursday. “The banking industry would like to actively work toward going cashless.”

Japan has long been known for its heavy use of cash, which is a burden for banks that are trying to shift more routine, unprofitable tasks to digital channels. Maintaining ATMs alone costs about ￥700 billion (US$6.64 billion) annually and another ￥100 billion is spent handling cash at branch counters, Nomura Research Institute said.

A man looks at a mobile phone in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo on June 16, 2017. Photo: Reuters

The pandemic has added an incentive for consumers and merchants to avoid touching physical money.

As well as reducing costs, cashless payments could help to spur innovations in areas such as the use of transaction data, said Mike, who is also CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s main banking unit.

Banks are trying to expand cash-free locations so employees can focus on more lucrative services such as offering investment advice to clients.

Aozora Bank Ltd stopped dealing with notes and coins at its branches last month, though customers can still use ATMs. Lenders including MUFG are also phasing out other laborious physical items such as passbooks and personal seals.

The government has set a goal of increasing cashless payments to about 40 percent of all transactions by 2025, from about 20 percent. More Japanese are using credit cards and electronic money for small purchases, according to a survey by the Central Council for Financial Services Information.

Still, people continue to hoard the largest banknotes. Japan’s ￥10,000 bills in circulation rose 6.4 percent last month from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed.

That is because the country’s rock-bottom interest rates have reduced the incentive to put money in banks, said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.