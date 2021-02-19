Addcn renames job bank, targets service personnel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Addcn Technology Co (數字科技), which owns several online trading platforms, yesterday renamed its online job bank unit and adopted more flexible rates for customers.

Changing the online job bank’s name from 518 Job Bank (518人力銀行) to 518 Bear Works (518熊班) is part of an effort to groom the unit for a niche market, vice president Jimmy Chiu (邱建銘) told a media briefing in Taipei.

Over three years, the new name is expected to increase the job bank’s 4.6 million subscribers by three to five times, especially in the service sector, Chiu said.

Addcn Technology Co vice president Jimmy Chiu holds a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Addcn Technology Co

“518 Bear Works has decided to set itself apart from other online job banks by targeting service companies, especially storefronts, which might consider indiscriminate fees for personnel recruitment unfriendly and inflexible,” Chiu said.

While most online job banks charge a flat recruitment fee, ranging from NT$2,000 per month to NT$20,000 per year, regardless of the size of the employer, 518 Bear Work offers more flexible rates — NT$688, NT$1,688 and NT$4,888 per month — depending on the employer’s size and recruitment needs, Chiu said.

The resume section of 518 Bear Works can be filled out in 30 seconds, allowing users to start the matching process right away, Chiu said, adding that many young jobseekers become impatient with the registration routine at most online job banks.

While technology can replace many workers, staff positions at convenience stores, beverage shops and restaurants remain largely unaffected, Chiu said.

“Over the next five years, 518 Bear Works aims to become the No. 1 job bank brand for the services segment of the labor market,” Chiu said.

This means that it does not plan to handle recruitment for manufacturers, financial institutions or large companies, he said.