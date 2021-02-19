Taiwan’s GDP could expand more than 4 percent this year on the back of strengthening exports, private investment and consumer spending, despite lingering uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Development Council (NDC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The projection came three days before the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) is to update its growth figures tomorrow, after a forecast in November last year of a 3.83 percent pickup.
Exports last month spiked 36.8 percent year-on-year and are likely to expand by 3 to 8 percent this month, despite the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Finance said last week.
Photo: Taipei Times file photo
The DGBAS forecast a 5.2 percent increase in exports this quarter, but the actual showing could prove twice as strong, the ministry said.
Demand for electronics used in smartphones, laptops, TVs and other technology products remains strong worldwide, as countries are expected to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis in the second half of the year, the NDC said.
Four percent growth would be stronger than most other economies, the council said, adding that the target can be reached if the government presses ahead with efforts to help companies upgrade, and guides idle funds from the private sector to infrastructure projects and business start-ups.
The government is considering removing restrictions in the insurance industry to give life insurance companies more financial incentive and greater flexibility to invest in social welfare ventures and public works projects, the council said.
It would also expand the cap for angel funds from NT$2 billion to NT$5 billion (US$70.6 million to US$176.49 million) to help groom local start-ups, it said.
The government also aims to team up with local lenders to create a financing mechanism that would provide NT$100 billion of loans for green ventures, the council added.
Meanwhile, electronics supply chains might continue to realign, driving local companies in foreign countries to move manufacturing facilities for high-end products back to Taiwan, the council said.
The migration would increase well-paid job opportunities and bolster private investment, it said.
Research bodies at home and abroad are forecasting GDP growth of 3.2 percent to 4.3 percent in Taiwan this year, the council said.
Vaccination against COVID-19 would allow the world to recover from the pandemic later this year, the council said, adding that it is closely monitoring how vaccination efforts unfold.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted
Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday continued to urge the Taichung City Government to approve new liquefied natural gas (LNG) generators to further the utility’s emissions-cutting plan of phasing out its coal-fired generators. Taipower’s remarks came as the city government demanded that Taipower decommission four coal-fired plants before constructing the LNG generators, a timetable that the utility has rejected. Taipower’s plan to build an LNG terminal and two generators in Taichung has been rejected seven times by the city government, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times), reported yesterday, citing an unnamed Taipower executive. Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) confirmed