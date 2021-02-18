Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.”
The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc.
Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments.
Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the lenders, which included Allstate Investments and Greywolf Loan Management.
These entities thought Revlon was repaying the loan early, US District Judge Jesse Furman said.
As defendants in the case believed “in good faith and with ample justification” that the payments were for the full Revlon loan, “defendants’ clients are entitled to keep the money,” Furman said in a 105-page ruling.
Citi plans to appeal the decision.
“We strongly disagree with this decision and intend to appeal,” a Citi spokeswoman said in an e-mail. “We believe we are entitled to the funds and will continue to pursue a complete recovery of them.”
Furman said that lenders’ assumption about repayment made sense given that Revlon was known to be under financial duress due to COVID-19.
“Given a choice between assuming that Revlon had paid off the 2016 Term Loan early — as borrowers sometimes do — and assuming that Citibank or Revlon had mistakenly transferred over US$900 million — something no bank may have ever done before (and may never do again) — it would have borderline irrational to choose the latter,” Furman wrote.
Furman pointed in his ruling to a 1991 case, which “unambiguously” settled that New York law holds that “banks making wire transfer payments to bona fide creditors bear a risk of loss should a mistake occur,” he said.
However, Furman said that the defendants “are not yet necessarily free to do with the money what they want,” because of the possibility of appeal.
