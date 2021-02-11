Two major Taiwanese hotel groups have reported that their revenue last month contracted by a double-digit percentage from a year earlier due to the lingering pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday.
FDC International Hotels Corp (FDC, 雲品國際) said that its revenue last month slumped 33 percent year-on-year to NT$190 million (US$6.69 million), due in part to the start of the Lunar New Year holiday last year falling in January.
In addition, hotel occupancy rates in urban locations continued to take a hit from international travel restrictions, while demand for banquets tumbled due to the infection risk, it said, referring to lackluster business at the Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station and at its banqueting arm Gala de Chine (頤品大飯店).
Occupancy rates at FDC’s Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) remained above 95 percent, helped by a sustained boom in domestic tourism due to overseas travel bans, it said.
The same factors saw food and beverage sales at Palais de Chine’s eateries such as Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮) and buffet restaurant La Rotisserie (雲軒) remain strong, with both fully booked during the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.
FDC said it is cautious about the outlook, with the food and beverage business likely to remain sturdy, while urban hotel occupancy rates continue their slump.
Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) posted revenue of NT$529 million for last month, down 23.03 percent as a COVID-19 cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital drove guests to postpone or cancel their bookings.
Occupancy rates at Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the group’s flagship property, remained soft, but sales of luxury goods at the hotel’s boutique stores posted a 60 percent increase year-on-year, FIH said.
FIH said it is looking to increase food and beverage revenue by meeting the needs of high-end customers.
FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮) won the Best Hotel Owner’s Award from the Tourism Bureau for urging the government early last year to provide hard-hit hotels with wage subsidies and training classes to avoid massive closures and layoffs.
Pan expressed his gratitude to FIH employees for staying united and seeking professional improvement while weathering the downturn.
The group’s Silks Place (晶英) hotels in Yilan, Hualien and Tainan registered revenue growth despite the pandemic, FIH said.
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it expects its chip assembly and testing (ATM) service revenue this year to grow two times faster the global semiconductor industry’s as 5G-related applications drive chip demand. The Kaohsiung-based company said that its ATM revenue last year expanded 10 percent to NT$270.1 billion (US$9.52 billion) from a year earlier. Global semiconductor industry sales, excluding the memory chip segment, are predicted to grow by 5 to 10 percent this year, ASE said. The company said it expects ATM capacity constraints to last throughout this year, instead of just the first half, as it had
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity