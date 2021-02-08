Largan shipments plunge to lowest since summer

Staff writer, with CNA





Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co’s (大立光) sales rose 12.34 percent year-on-year last month, but declined 6.18 percent from December last year amid a slow season for the industry, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Largan’s consolidated sales of NT$4.607 billion (US$162.28 million) last month were the lowest monthly sales since July last year, and remained below NT$5 billion for the second consecutive month, the Apple Inc supplier said.

Largan attributed the contraction to weak raw materials supply, adding that it also projects further decline this month, due to fewer working days because of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The headquarters of Largan Precision Co is pictured in Taichung on June 12, 2018. The supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc on Friday reported consolidated sales rose 12.34 last month from the previous year but declined 6.18 percent month-on-month to NT$4.607 billion. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

However, Largan said that lenses with a resolution of 20 megapixels or greater, which have a higher profit margin, accounted for 20 to 30 percent of shipments last month, up from 10 to 20 percent in December. Lenses with 10 to 20 megapixels accounted for 50 to 60 percent last month, and lenses with less than 10 megapixels accounted for 10 percent, Largan said.

At an investors’ conference last month, Largan CEO Adam Lin (林恩平) said that the company’s business outlook remained cautious, as uncertainty over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic affected high-end smartphone demand.

Many consumers opt for low to mid-range smartphones amid the pandemic, the company said.