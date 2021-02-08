The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations.
In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards.
The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said.
Photo: CNA
The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards for nine months, it said.
Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣銀行) has been suspended from NT dollar deliverable forward transactions for two months, it added.
The central bank said it on Friday notified the banks about the punishments, which are to take effect today.
The penalties came after the central bank said on Jan. 21 that eight grain merchants had engaged in currency speculation totaling US$11 billion since July 2019 with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign lenders.
The activities were carried out under the guise of routine currency transactions, which were not in sync with their actual business needs, but affected the stability of the nation’s foreign-exchange market, the central bank said at that time.
“The branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks in Taiwan have violated the related regulations on NT dollar deliverable forwards, but two of them stopped the questionable practices before the central bank’s special investigation,” yesterday’s statement said.
The central bank said it settled the case with the two unidentified lenders in November last year, as they had voluntarily stopped the questionable transactions and settled the unexpired positions soon after learning about the abnormality in the merchants’ financial reports and business situation.
Amid massive capital inflows, the NT dollar appreciated 5.6 percent against the US dollar last year. So far this year, the local currency has risen 0.41 percent against the greenback, but it has repeatedly challenged a 23-year high of NT$28 during intraday trading, the central bank’s data showed.
The central bank had opened the probe last year as part of its efforts to crack down on currency speculation amid rapid appreciation of the NT dollar.
It also asked custodian banks to exercise restraint in trades through moral persuasion and in a Facebook post urged the parties to maintain stable exchange rates.
The central bank’s latest effort to curb foreign-exchange speculation was announced on Wednesday, when it said it plans to revise foreign-exchange rules and cap foreign-currency settlements at US$50 million for companies and US$500,000 for individuals per year.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. “Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland
ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent