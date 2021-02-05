American Airlines Group Inc is to notify 13,000 workers that they could be laid off due to the prolonged industry downturn if the COVID-19 situation does not improve and US government aid is not extended, the carrier said on Wednesday.
The airline expects to fly at least 45 percent less in the first quarter, the carrier’s executives said in a letter to employees, extending the industry slump as expectations for a travel recovery are delayed due to the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Of course, this is not where we want to be, and we will work with union leadership to do everything we can to mitigate job impact as much as possible,” American chief executive officer Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said in the letter.
Photo: Reuters
The airline no longer expects to be at full capacity this summer, they said.
“The vaccine is not being distributed as quickly as any of us believed, and new restrictions on international travel that require customers to have a negative COVID-19 test have dampened demand,” they added.
American’s announcement came after United Airlines Holdings Inc last week sent similar notices to 14,000 workers.
Parker and Isom said that they backed efforts by airline worker unions to win another round of support in the US Congress, with current federal aid set to expire on April 1. US President Joe Biden has proposed a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, currently being discussed in Congress.
The company also plans to establish new programs to encourage early retirement or voluntary furloughs.
Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, American’s revenue fell 62 percent last year, and the airline reported an annual loss of US$8.9 billion.
In a quarterly earnings report released last week, the carrier said that it expected revenue this quarter to fall 60 to 65 percent compared with the same period last year.
American furloughed 19,000 workers in October last year after a prior round of US federal support expired, but brought the workers back after the US Congress enacted more federal support at the end of last year.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour