Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China.
Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday.
That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment.
Photo: AP
“Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland Busch said. “China stood out clearly here: The Chinese economy has recovered from the downturn, and its gross domestic product is now higher than it was before the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
The raised outlook is a boon to long-time boss Joe Kaeser, who was to hand over the reigns of the German conglomerate to Busch later yesterday.
During his seven-year run, Kaeser streamlined Siemens’s sprawling conglomerate structure to help it focus on high-margin businesses, such as its factory-automation software.
Demand from China, which has roared back to pre-pandemic growth rates, has given key support to global trade and to some of Germany’s biggest exporters, including automakers Volkswagen AG and BMW AG.
Still, Siemens cautioned that it continues to expect a “complex” macroeconomic environment because of the pandemic and said its outlook is based on economies continuing to recover.
“It’s very uncertain what the global development will do in terms of both supply chain as well as, of course, on the demand side,” Kaeser said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
“That’s why it’s so important that we get the vaccine rolled out to everybody,” he said.
Group sales rose 7 percent on a comparable basis in the first quarter, with operating profit at its industrial business jumping 39 percent.
In China, Siemens won orders to help BMW increase manufacturing capacity and digitize the factories of a local glassmaker.
In Egypt, the company signed a memorandum of understanding to build the country’s first high-speed rail system.
Siemens has weathered the pandemic better than some of its automotive and industrial clients partly because it was able to keep its factories running virtually uninterrupted.
It has also had an easier ride than US rival General Electric Co, which is reliant on aviation customers hit by a collapse in air travel.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the