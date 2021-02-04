Taiwan’s speed for 5G rated No. 3

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan has the world’s third-fastest 5G download speeds, a report released yesterday by wireless-mapping company Opensignal said.

Taiwan ranked third for the average speed using an active 5G connection with a figure of 272.2 megabits per second (Mbps), trailing South Korea, which had an average speed of 354.4Mbps, and the United Arab Emirates (292.2 Mbps), Opensignal said.

Taiwan’s ranking was an improvement from fourth in a report that Opensignal released in October last year.

Models hold phones displaying the connection rates for 5G, left, and 4G in Taipei on July 3 last year. Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times

In terms of 5G peak download speed, defined as the average speed experienced by the top 2 percent of users, Taiwan ranked fifth at 654.4Mbps, behind Saudi Arabia (862.6Mbps), South Korea (764.6Mbps), Switzerland (723.0Mbps) and the United Arab Emirates (700.5Mbps).

Taiwan was fourth in terms of the improvement in download speed from 5G over 4G with a 5G download speed 7.7 times faster than 4G, Opensignal said.

The only countries that showed greater improvements were Thailand, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, it said.

The results were released in an Opensignal report titled Benchmarking the global 5G experience.

The survey examined the real-world 5G experiences of mobile users in 15 countries from Oct. 1 to Dec. 29 last year.