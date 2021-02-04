Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said it expects a low-teens percentage decline in revenue this quarter as demand from smartphones weakens during the slack season and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates continue to affect its top-line performance.
The company reported revenue of NT$6.86 billion (US$241.75 million) for October to December last year, with about 40 to 45 percent of that coming from power amplifiers for smartphones.
The Taoyuan-based company also said that some of its factories are entering annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments and affect its revenue.
Photo: Screen grab from the Win Semiconductors Corp Web site
The company aims to retain its gross margin at about 35 percent this quarter, flat from last quarter, Win Semiconductor president Kyle Chen (陳國樺) told investors in a virtual conference.
The figure is the lowest in six quarters, as the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar and an unfavorable product mix cut gross margin by 9 percentage points from 44 percent a year earlier.
For the whole of this year, Win Semiconductor still looks to expand its revenue to another record high from NT$25.55 billion reported last year, Chen said.
Higher 5G smartphone penetration and continued deployments of 5G base stations worldwide are expected to drive growth, he said.
Last year, about 20 percent of smartphone power amplifiers shipped by the firm were used in 5G smartphones and the figure is forecast to rise to 30 to 40 percent this year, he said.
The company is also bullish on the growth of its new gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide wafers for 5G base stations, as demand rose at an annual rate of 50 percent for a second consecutive year last year.
3D sensing components and light-detection-and-ranging applications would be another growth engine this year, thanks to increasing adoption of its vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) for light sources, Chen said.
The company’s VCSEL products are used in Apple Inc’s flagship iPhone 12 handsets to unlock the devices via facial identification, as well as for the back 3D camera for the first time to enhance picture quality, especially in low-light situations.
To cope with strong demand, Win Semiconductors last year expanded installed capacity at its factory in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) by 5,000 wafers a month.
The company’s net profit last quarter plunged 31 percent to NT$1.28 billion, compared with NT$1.84 billion a year earlier. Last quarter’s figure was the weakest since the second quarter of 2019.
For the whole of last year, net profit soared 47 percent to NT$6.47 billion, compared with NT$4.4 billion in the preceding year. Earnings per share rose to NT$15.45, from NT$10.59.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the