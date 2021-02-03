Robinhood Markets Inc, the US online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising US$1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stocks, people familiar with the matter said.
The capital raised would be separate from the US$3.4 billion in financing that Robinhood on Monday announced that it had secured from its investors since Friday last week.
It reflects the financial pressure that last week’s Reddit-fueled frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp placed on the company, prompting it to restrict some trades.
Photo: AFP
Robinhood needs the money to backstop trades that its customers place, because its clearinghouse has asked for more collateral due to heightened volatility.
Robinhood chief executive officer Vlad Tenev on Sunday said that the trading app placed curbs on some transactions because the clearinghouse had asked for US$3 billion in collateral.
Robinhood started negotiations with banks about expanding its lines of credit or arranging a new one after it drained its revolving debt facility during last week’s frenetic trading, one of the sources said.
It is not clear how much debt Robinhood would be able to secure.
The sources asked for anonymity because the matter is confidential. Robinhood declined to comment.
Robinhood, which has become popular with young investors for its easy-to-use interface, is at the heart of a mania that began last week following calls by Reddit thread WallStreetBets to trade certain stocks that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.
The online brokerage faced criticism from some of its users for placing restrictions on transactions.
Its woes have raised doubt over whether its plans to launch an initial public offering by April would stay on track.
The Menlo Park, California-based company was founded in 2013 by Baiju Bhatt and Tenev, aiming to democratize finance. Its platform allows people to make unlimited commission-free trades.
Robinhood on Monday said that its latest equity financing was led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from existing investors, including Iconiq Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and NEA.
Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is keeping a close eye on stocks that have surged to extraordinary heights during the recent bouts of wild trading, but has seen no evidence that the broader market is under threat, said Allison Herren Lee, the regulator’s acting chair.
“We haven’t seen anything to indicate anything that suggests it would bring down the market,” Lee told National Public Radio in an interview.
Lee did not name the individual stocks that the commission is monitoring, although those that have captured the attention of Wall Street and Washington include GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
GameStop has risen more than 1,000 percent since the start of the year.
The US House of Representative’s Financial Services Committee has scheduled a hearing on Feb. 18 on the tumult.
“When we see stock prices depart so wildly from fundamental valuations, we know there is a chance that people are going to get hurt,” Lee said. “We want people to know that there are risks involved here.”
Determining whether anyone tried to take advantage of the situation by manipulating share prices is a priority, Lee said.
The SEC is looking into the conduct of brokers and the role that short-selling — or betting against stocks — might have played in the recent events.
One challenge is that successful fraud cases often hinge on the SEC showing that traders spread false information to dupe others into buying or selling stocks.
“This one has a little bit of a different spin to it, it’s going to be a little more challenging because of the nature of it, but our enforcement division will rise to that challenge and they are working around the clock right now to figure that out,” Lee said.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia