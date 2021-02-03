Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) yesterday said that there has been healthy demand for Ethernet switch and Wi-Fi chips through the first half of this year, as the work-from-home and distance-learning trends are stimulating a broad infrastructure upgrade.
Realtek said that growth momentum is extending from last year as the trends are here to stay amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
That is also spurring demand for Internet surveillance devices and outdoor LED displays that incorporate Realtek’s Ethernet chips, the company said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
“We are expecting PC growth momentum to last in the second quarter due to work-from-home and remote-learning trends,” Realtek spokesman Huang Yee-wei (黃依瑋) told investors during a teleconference. “The work-from-home trend is driving an even greater demand than PCs and home routers; it has caused an upgrade in overall infrastructure.”
The company said the semiconductor supply crunch is likely to persist for a while.
“No signs show an easing of the wafer supply-demand imbalance in the first quarter,” Huang said. “Realtek will work together with clients to solve the issue.”
The Hsinchu-based company plans to retain a slim inventory at 60 turnover days in the short term, Huang said.
Realtek said it is confident about order visibility for this year.
Some order backlogs would be digested in the third quarter, it added.
Ethernet switch chips, controller ICs, as well as new Wi-Fi 6 chips are the main growth drivers, Realtek said, adding that the Wi-Fi penetration rate is expected to rise to 30 percent of PCs and 30 percent of home routers worldwide this year, from 20 percent and 15 percent respectively last year.
Demand for the Bluetooth chips used in True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds is also forecast to pick up this year, especially for products with active noise cancelation.
The prices for Bluetooth chips for TWS earbuds with active noise cancelation are two times higher than those without the feature, Huang said.
The company expects its TV chip shipments to be flat this year, as rising panel prices and DRAM chip prices are capping global TV shipments this year.
Net profit last quarter soared 59.7 percent annually to NT$2.63 billion (US$92.65 million) from NT$1.64 billion, while gross margin slid to 43 percent from 43.9 percent a year earlier, Realtek said.
Last year as a whole, net profit increased 29.5 percent to NT$8.79 billion from NT$6.79 billion, and earnings per share climbed to NT$17.24 from NT$13.36.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia