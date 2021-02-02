COVID-19: CAL eyes vaccine shipping business

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced the launch of a special cold chain logistics service to transport goods that need to be stored at minus-80°C in a bid to secure orders to ship COVID-19 vaccines.

The service uses using passive temperature-controlled containers, the airline said.

The airline has not received an assignment from the government, but the launch of the new service is expected to help the airline gain orders to transports vaccines to other countries, it said.

Ground crew prepare to load cargo onto a China Airlines Ltd plane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines Ltd

CAL in 2013 started a cold chain logistics service for medical supplies and materials, which can transport goods stored in a temperature range of minus-20°C and 25°C, suitable for most vaccines and drugs, it said.

CAL said it is the only Taiwanese carrier with Center of Excellence for Independent Validators certification from the International Air Transport Association.

“We have been approached by many forwarders that inquired our ability to transport the COVID-19 vaccines, and now we are negotiating with them,” CAL said in a statement.

CAL said its flying network includes first-tier cities in Europe and the US, which enables it to transport the vaccines to wherever the orders are placed.