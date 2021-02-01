The value of new presale and housing products launched last quarter totaled NT$324.8 billion (US$11.43 billion), a 9.2 percent increase from a year earlier, a survey released by Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設) showed on Wednesday.
“The market is recovering, as we can see from the trading volume and prices,” Cathay Real Estate said in a quarterly report.
Presale and new housing prices averaged NT$300,200 per ping (3.3m2) nationwide last quarter, it said.
Photo: CNA
Prices in Taipei grew faster than in other areas, to NT$865,800 per ping, while prices reached NT$400,300 per ping in New Taipei City, Cathay Real Estate said.
Housing prices are relatively affordable at NT$267,200 per ping in Taoyuan, NT$257,100 per ping in Taichung, NT$235,300 per ping in Tainan and NT$239,600 per ping in Kaohsiung, it said.
Apartment prices rose 9.3 percent year-on-year across Taiwan, with price increases of 6.47 percent in Taichung and 13.63 percent in Tainan, it said.
However, New Taipei City bucked the uptrend with a 1.29 percent decline, Cathay Real Estate added.
While apartments are the dominant housing type in northern Taiwan, and townhouses are more common in the south, it said.
Overall, the market remained healthy after the central bank in early December introduced new credit controls to curb property speculation and the legislature passed rules requiring greater transparency on transaction data, Cathay Real Estate said.
The National Development Council’s plan to create a business climate index to monitor changes in the housing market would help policymakers better understand developments in the sector, it said.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past