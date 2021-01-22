GoShare Taiwan Ltd (睿能數位服務) yesterday expanded its electric scooter sharing services to Kaohsiung in an effort to scale up its customer base, while joining three other peers to vie for a share of the growing sustainable mobility market.
GoShare, a subsidiary of electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), plans to deploy 700 electric scooters in Kaohsiung in the initial stage, GoShare head Henry Chiang (姜家煒) told a media briefing yesterday.
The scooters would be available in parking areas adjacent to the city’s MRT stations, Chiang said.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
“The sharing service is not intended to replace the mass transportation system, but to play a supplementary role,” Chiang said. “Tapping into Kaohsiung, we hope to make a breakthrough in our user numbers this year.”
GoShare saw strong growth last year, with its number of users soaring 150 percent annually to more than 1 million since its launch in August 2019.
“The company is looking to deepen its partnership with the Kaohsiung City Government to provide sharing services at sightseeing sites,” Chiang said.
The company works with the New Taipei City Government in offering “GoShare Dots” along the 11km northeastern coast of Taiwan, a popular sightseeing route, allowing travelers to rent electric scooters and return them at 11 sites.
To celebrate the service launch in Kaohsiung, GoShare is offering a free ride for all users nationwide for a limited period, Chiang said.
GoShare has deployed 6,000 electric scooters across the nation, with more than 2,000 battery swap stations, he said.
The firm’s services are available in Taipei, New Taipei City, Yunlin County, Tainan and Kaohsiung.
Before GoShare entered the Kaohsiung market, other sharing service providers — Wemo Corp (威摩科技), Hotai Leasing Corp (和運租車) and Gokube Inc (夠酷比) — had deployed a combined 3,000 electric scooters in the city.
GoKube’s services are only available in Kaohsiung, while Wemo last week said that it was expanding its services to Kaohsiung’s Sanmin (三民), Cianjhen (前鎮) and Fengshan (鳳山) districts.
To promote its sharing services, Wemo is offering free rides to customers in Kaohsiung until the end of the Lunar New Year holiday next month.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe