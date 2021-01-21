Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Investors lock in gains

The TAIEX yesterday closed lower in a volatile session, as investors shifted to the sell side to lock in earlier gains amid concerns over the attitude of foreign institutional investors who have increased short-term futures contracts in recent sessions, dealers said. Market sentiment has also been affected by an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases related to a hospital in Taoyuan, with many investors fearing that an escalation of the disease would hamper economic activity, they said. However, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained resilient, preventing the broader market from falling further, they added. The TAIEX ended down 71.19 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,806.18, on turnover of NT$414.877 billion (US$14.601 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$21.55 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC shares finished up 3.19 percent to close at a historic high of NT$647.00.

INVESTMENT

TWSE cohosts conference

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and MasterLink Securities Co (元富證券) yesterday held an investment conference in Taipei that featured in-person and online meetings in the same event, and held 25 one-on-one meetings between local listed firms and institutional investors in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia, the exchange said in a statement. The forum, titled “Great Reset — New Industry Landscape after COVID-19,” received positive participant feedback, it said. The keynote address focused on corporate governance developments among local listed companies, it said. “The new format integrating physical and online meetings successfully increased interaction between listed companies and investors,” the exchange said. “The TWSE will continue to organize events for investors that introduce strongly performing listed companies to fuel local economic growth.”

BANKING

First Web-only bank opens

Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀) on Tuesday opened for business, becoming Taiwan’s first Web-only bank. Backed by Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc, the bank is one of three that have received digital banking licenses from the Financial Supervisory Commission. The bank features the Happy Program, a customer loyalty program that earns rewards from transactions, and the Rakuten Ecosystem, a virtual marketplace of products and services that make life easier for its members. Also introduced are New Taiwan dollar-denominated time deposits with maturities as short as seven days.

SEMICONDUCTORS

MediaTek ranked No. 8

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) last year took the eighth spot in the global semiconductor brand rankings, up five places from 2019, after sales increased 38.3 percent annually to US$11.01 billion, Gartner Inc said in a report on Thursday last week. MediaTek and US-based Qualcomm Inc last year benefited from record sales of 5G applications, the report said. Qualcomm last year posted US$17.91 billion in revenue, up 31.5 percent, to become the fifth-largest semiconductor brand, while Intel Corp remained No. 1 after it posted US$70.24 billion in sales, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier, it said. Samsung Electronics Co remained No. 2, after generating US$56.20 billion in sales, up 7.7 percent from a year earlier, ahead of DRAM makers SK Hynix Inc (US$25.27 billion, up 13.3 percent) and Micron Technology Inc (US$22.10 billion, up 9.1 percent), Gartner said.