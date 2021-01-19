Major firms, including Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Nissan Motor Co, yesterday urged the Japanese government to make its 2030 renewable energy target twice as ambitious.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last year set a 2050 deadline for Japan to become carbon-neutral, but the country’s shorter-term renewables goal has long been criticized as lagging.
Japan aims to source 22 to 24 percent of its power from solar, wind and other renewables by 2030, a target set three years ago and soon to be reassessed as the government revises its energy strategy.
A group of 92 corporations known as the Japan Climate Initiative urged ministers to double this goal to 40 to 50 percent.
Many of Japan’s biggest firms, from Fujifilm Holdings Corp to Toshiba Corp, as well as household names in insurance, electricity and food and drink, signed the petition.
“In order for Japan to meet its responsibilities to be one of the leaders in global efforts [against climate change], the target needs to be much more ambitious,” they said in a statement. “An ambitious target will stimulate renewable energy deployment, and Japanese companies will be able to play a greater role in the global business environment, where decarbonization is accelerating.”
Japan’s renewable energy use was about 17 percent in 2017.
By some estimates, it might have already hit its 2030 target last year, due to a combination of growth in the green energy sector and a COVID-19-pandemic-related fall in demand.
The country ploughed US$16.5 billion into renewable energy in 2019, according to a UN report — making it the world’s fourth-biggest investor in the sector, but still far behind China, the US and Europe.
However, Japan is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels, especially after public anger over the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster pushed all its nuclear reactors temporarily offline.
It has struggled to cut carbon emissions since the disaster, with one-third of total electricity generation provided by coal, and nearly 40 percent by liquefied natural gas-fired plants.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with