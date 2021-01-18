The urban land price index for Taipei grew at slightly faster than elsewhere in Taiwan during the second and third quarters of last year, data released by the Ministry of the Interior on Friday showed.
The urban land price index — the weighted average land price of urban areas, which is measured every six months — rose 1.54 percent for Taipei in the April-to-September period compared with the previous six months, the data showed.
The increase reflected a relatively low comparison base in the previous six months, when initial fears over the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the city’s property market, and a stabilization of property prices later in the year, the ministry said in a statement.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) saw the biggest gains of the city’s 12 districts, with its land prices rising 1.86 percent because of improving public transportation and a growing population fueled by development in the district, the ministry said.
The urban land price index for Taiwan as a whole rose 1.04 percent in the April-to-September period compared with the previous six months, and increased 1.21 percent from a year earlier.
The urban land price index is based on the median land price for residential and commercial property and industrial zones in a city or county to show land price fluctuations. The ministry releases the index data twice a year, in January and in July.
As for the five other special municipalities, the index rose 1.3 percent in New Taipei City, 1.09 percent in Tainan, 0.77 percent in Taoyuan, 0.76 percent in Taichung and 0.5 percent in Kaohsiung, the ministry’s data showed.
New Taipei City benefited from efforts to develop the MRT rail system, and Tainan was boosted by large investments in Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區).
The index for outlying Lienchiang County fell 0.09 percent from the previous period — the only one of Taiwan’s 16 other cities and counties to show a decline in prices.
