Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd soared in Sydney after the mining company published a study suggesting it is one step closer to providing Europe’s auto industry with a key ingredient for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Vulcan on Friday jumped 29 percent, to the highest value since the shares started trading in 2018, after releasing a pre-feasibility study saying that its German lithium resources are the biggest in Europe.
The Australian start-up said that it can produce battery-grade lithium without emitting carbon dioxide, and do so more efficiently than its rivals.
Photo: Reuters
Its strategy involves extracting lithium using a geothermal power plant in southern Germany. The method is similar to what Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc is researching in California’s Salton Sea.
The study values Vulcan’s lithium resources near Offenburg at 2.8 billion euros (US$3.4 billion) before taxes.
The project could extract enough for 1 million electric vehicle batteries per year and start production in 2024, the company said.
Vulcan hopes to benefit from rising demand for lithium in Europe, which is trying to build up a local battery manufacturing industry to reduce dependency on Asian suppliers.
Electric vehicles have become a focal point in the region, with governments bolstering subsidies to help automakers recover from the pandemic and comply with stricter emissions standards.
While fully electric vehicles drive emissions-free, the production of batteries has been criticized for its carbon footprint. Mining lithium from rocks is energy intensive, and extracting it from dried lake beds, as is often done in South America, drains local water reserves.
Vulcan said that its process is more environmentally friendly because its feedstock — hot salar brine — provides not only lithium, but also heat to generate renewable energy, reducing the method’s overall carbon footprint.
Friday’s gain values the firm at A$564 million (US$433.7 million).
Stringent environmental rules and local opposition have complicated the setup of new lithium mines in Europe as land owners and environmental groups fear pollution. Finland’s Keliber Oy in 2019 postponed its initial public offering amid protests against its activities.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize