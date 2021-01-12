‘Double 12’ boosts Momo revenue to a record high

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year.

Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement.

Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said.

An exterior view of Momo.com Inc headquarters is pictured in Taipei’s Neihu District on April 11, 2017. Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times

The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and boosted full-year revenue to NT$67.2 billion, up 29.6 percent, it added.

Local rival PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) on Sunday posted revenue of NT$4.17 billion for last month, up 13.66 percent year-on-year.

Purchases for Christmas, end-of-year sales, seasonal demand for consumer electronics and sales of New Year dishes supported the performance, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, downloads of the company’s mobile app exceeded 5 million and its number of new members increased by 50 percent year-on-year, suggesting that consumers are continuing to shift to online shopping, it said.

PChome said that electric appliances, such as heated blankets and electric heaters, were particularly popular last month, while sales of board games, mahjong and interactive games also increased, as more people celebrated New Year’s Eve at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate purchases of gifts for employees’ year-end parties significantly boosted shipments of consumer electronics, information and communication products, and gaming products, it added.

PChome’s cumulative revenue for last year was a record-high NT$43.87 billion, up 12.82 percent year-on-year, company data showed.