Lotus Pharmaceutical Co (美時化學製藥), one of the nation’s leading specialty generic drug developers, yesterday said revenue last year hit a record NT$10.58 billion (US$371.4 million) on the back of robust exports.
Revenue last year rose 15 percent annually, despite plummeting 41.7 percent last month to NT$1.01 billion, which could be attributed to a high comparison base in 2019 due to higher sales of gSuboxone, a company official said by telephone.
GSuboxone is the generic version of Indivior Inc’s Suboxone used in the treatment of opioid use disorder, company data showed.
“Although falling annually, December’s revenue still stood at a comparatively high level. It was the fifth month with revenue of more than NT$1 billion last year,” Lotus Pharmaceutical director of corporate finance and investor relations Angela Luan (欒君儀) said.
The company’s exports grew steadily last quarter, albeit at a lower rate than the annual rise of 192 percent in the third quarter, driven by sales of oncology products and gSuboxone, and licensing fees, Luan said.
“Overall, exports made up more than 35 percent of our total revenue last year, hitting a new high. Strong sales of gSuboxone played an important role as we steadily seized a market share of 35 percent in the US,” she said.
As the price of its generic drug is more competitive than the branded drug, many physicians have prescribed gSuboxone to their patients, which boosted the drug’s market position, Luan said.
The company’s sales of gSuboxone were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as people with prescription from their doctors could buy the drug at pharmacies, she said.
Lotus Pharmaceutical’s two markets in East Asia — Taiwan and South Korea — reported decent annual growth in revenue in light of the addition of acquired or licensed-in brand products, Luan said.
New revenue streams from Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam, contributed about 5 percent of total sales, she said.
Uncertainty over whether the pandemic would end this year and whether governments would tighten lockdowns continue to cloud the company’s outlook, as the distribution of some of its drugs would be affected if patients could not visit hospitals, Luan said.
Separately yesterday, Dr Wu Skincare Co (達爾膚生醫科技) reported revenue of NT$62.15 million for last month, up 3.6 percent year-on-year, while its full-year sales for last year slid 24.6 percent annually to NT$765 million, according to a regulatory filing.
The company attributed the annual decline to lower demand at its physical stores after the number of foreign tourists to Taiwan plummeted amid the pandemic.
The firm would focus on e-commerce operations to attract more local consumers, it said in a statement.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on
BORDER BENEFITS: The Lalu saw an average daily room rate of NT$14,474 during the first three quarters of last year, despite an occupancy rate of only 67.2 percent Luxury hotel The Lalu (涵碧樓) last year outperformed its peers in revenue per available room (RevPAR), as resort facilities benefited from a boom in domestic tourism, while urban hotels were hit hard by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by Colliers International Taiwan (高力國際) showed yesterday. The Lalu, near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), achieved a RevPAR of NT$9,727 (US$342.42) in the first three quarters of last year, followed by the nearby Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) with NT$5,938 and the Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) in Hualien County with NT$5,915, the quarterly survey found. Strict border controls have fueled a