The central bank yesterday unveiled a set of Chinese zodiac commemorative coins for the Year of the Ox, which are available to order online through Wednesday next week or at Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) branches nationwide from Jan. 21.
The central bank plans to sell 100,000 sets of the coins, with each set consisting of one silver coin weighing 1 ounce (28.3g) with a face value of NT$100 and one copper-alloy coin with a face value of NT$10.
A set costs NT$1,800, it said.
Photo: CNA
The silver coin’s obverse side has a gold-plated image of an ox and the reverse bears an image of the lion dance festival in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District (前鎮), the central bank said.
The lion dance carries not only unique local characteristics, but also has the symbolic meaning of disaster and epidemic prevention in a world that has been largely turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Issuance Department Director-General Shih Tsuen-hua (施遵驊) told a news conference in Taipei.
The copper-alloy coin bears an image of an ox on its obverse side, while the reverse side has a lily pad, the central bank said.
The central bank started issuing Chinese zodiac commemorative coin sets in 2017 for the Year of the Rooster.
The bank last year sold 110,000 sets for the Year of the Rat.
The reduction of 10,000 sets for this year’s sale target reflects the central bank’s estimation of demand, Shih said.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to