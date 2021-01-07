Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技), which supplies conductive paste to passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨), expects annual revenue to grow more than 10 percent this year, thanks to strong customer demand and market share gains, a company executive said yesterday.
The Kaohsiung-based company said that it is upbeat about this year’s business outlook and expects a wave of 5G smartphone demand to fuel the sale of passive components, including ceramic capacitors and molding chokes.
A 5G phone uses 25 to 40 percent more passive components than a 4G model, the company said.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Ample is also winning market share from Japanese competitors for conductive pastes used for chip resistors, a new business area for the company, it said.
Last year’s revenue reached a record NT$1.21 billion (US$42.60 million), doubling from 2019’s NT$589 million, after sales for last month rose 70 percent annually to NT$124.14 million, the company said.
The company expects last quarter’s uptrend to carry into this quarter, despite seasonal weakness, it said.
“The first quarter is better than the seasonal pattern,” Ample chairman and president T.Y. Tseng (曾聰乙) told reporters at a media briefing in Taipei. “This year as a whole, revenue will grow every quarter.”
“Supply remains tight,” Tseng said. “To satisfy customer demand, we need to expand capacity by about 30 percent.”
Ample plans to add to the capacity of its local production lines, Ample said, citing customers who have brought production lines back to Taiwan given potential US export restrictions.
Washington is considering extending its semiconductor ban to passive components, the firm said.
Asked about trends in component prices, Ample said that it matches the moves taken by its customers.
Most passive component makers intend to keep prices unchanged, Tseng said, dismissing recent media speculation about price increases in the second half of this year.
“Recent supply constraints are not as bad as the last supply crunch, which occurred in 2018,” Tseng said.
Over the past few months, Ample said that it has begun supplying conductive pastes to a South Korean passive component maker, and has sent product samples to Japanese clients, aiming to enter the market there within three years.
Ample’s existing customers are mostly from Taiwan and China, including Yageo, Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) and Walsin Technology Corp (華新科).
The firm has increased sales of its solar conductive paste, with all local solar cell companies except for Motech Industries Inc (茂迪) becoming its customers, it said.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as