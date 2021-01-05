Epistar Corp (晶電), one of the nation’s leading suppliers of LED epitaxial wafers and chips, yesterday said its board of directors has approved a plan to book asset impairment of about NT$3.96 billion (US$139.3 million), before the formation of a holding company with Lextar Electronics Corp (隆達) tomorrow.
The asset impairment would have no significant effect on its operations and cash position, Epistar said.
The company’s balance sheet is healthy, with cash and cash equivalents of NT$6.51 billion, and its debt ratio was 26.3 percent at the end of September, a regulatory filing showed.
Photo: CNA
Epistar and Lextar, which makes LED modules and provides downstream packaging services, are to form Ennostar Inc (富采投控) through a share swap, with the firms becoming wholly owned subsidiaries of the new entity, but they would continue to operate independently.
Epistar’s board in yesterday’s meeting reviewed the assessment results of the asset impairment per the company’s business plans.
The plans focus on the development and manufacturing of new display technologies, such as mini-LED and micro-LED, which would be essential to its business, it said.
“The assets acquired by the company in 2014 from Formosa Epitaxy Inc (璨圓光電) were mainly for the production of LED products, which are in a highly competitive situation, and the chances of switching that production line to high-quality mini-LED and micro-LED manufacturing are low,” Epistar said in the filing.
“After the company conducted an asset impairment test according to IFRS 36, the board of directors agreed to deduct all NT$3.18 billion of goodwill from the acquisition of Formosa Epitaxy and other related fixed assets by NT$350 million as asset impairment,” it said.
The board also decided to book NT$430 million of impairment losses for the shares of a Unity Opto Technology Co (東貝光電) subsidiary that were pledged as collateral for accounts receivable due to the unit’s deteriorating operations, Epistar said.
The overall asset impairment of NT$3.96 billion is expected to affect the company’s earnings per share for last year by NT$3.7, the company said.
The company reported a net loss of NT$3.25 per share in the first three quarters of last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it would focus on mini-LED, micro-LED displays, smart sensing and automotive applications, adding that the mass sales of mini-LED would begin this year and revenue is expected to grow substantially from last year.
Epistar and Lextar are to delist from the Taiwan Stock Exchange tomorrow, and the new holding company is to debut on the exchange at NT$82.8 per share.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as