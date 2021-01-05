Continental Development Corp (大陸建設) yesterday started selling small apartments in the heart of San Francisco, California, as the Taipei-based company seeks to expand at home and abroad.
The mixed-use complex, Serif (尚芮), on the intersection of Market Street and Turk Street is set to include 242 condominiums and an upscale hotel upon its completion in July, Continental Development chairman Christopher Chang (張良吉) told a news conference in Taipei.
The project — in which Continental Development owns a 54 percent stake, with Taoyuan-based Formosan Rubber Group (厚生) and US developer L37 Partners owning 24 percent and 11 percent respectively — would cost US$400 million to develop and follows a similar investment in Malaysia, Chang said.
Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times
All parties are upbeat about the local property market that has benefited from its convenient location, near shopping areas, Silicon Valley and prestigious universities, he said.
All condo units measure between 11 and 35 ping (between 36.4m2 and 115.7m2), with mainstream units priced about US$1 million, L37 managing partner Joy Ou (歐慧瓊) said.
Demand remains strong for small apartments in the Bay Area, supported by the creation of 400,000 jobs in the past few years and a modest increase in building permits, at 60,000, Ou said.
Small apartments have been popular in San Francisco due to its dense population of affluent singles, she said, adding that the elegant modern design would strike a chord with the target customers.
The complex has 12 stories above ground and two basement floors.
Continental said it would ask Sydell Group to run the hotel, which would feature 236 luxury guest rooms, as it has been impressed by its diverse portfolio in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington and other major US and international cities.
The company said it would reserve 36 units for Taiwanese buyers, and 40 percent has already been sold to young wealthy professionals.
Taipei-based Master Real Estate Co (大師房屋), which is selling Serif units on behalf of Continental, said the supply shortage in the Bay Area would persist for 40 years because of development restrictions.
Buying interest is strong among rich Taiwanese, Master Real Estate chairman Simon Chen (陳建慶) said.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as