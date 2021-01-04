E.Sun Financial Holding Co (E.Sun FHC, 玉山金控) and its subsidiaries E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), E.Sun Securities Co (玉山證券) received the “Excellence” certification in the CG6012 (2019) Corporate Governance assessment by Taiwan Corporate Governance Association (TCGA) on Dec. 25. The honor was a recognition for E.Sun’s commitment to corporate governance.
E.Sun FHC has received corporate governance certification CG6003 since 2008. In 2009, E.Sun FHC and its subsidiaries E.Sun Bank, E.Sun Securities were the first to receive the advanced certification in finance industry. Following the certification, E.Sun FHC has received CG6007, CG6009, CG6010 and CG6011 successively. In 2017, E.Sun was also the first financial institution that mandated Taiwan Corporate Governance Association to evaluate performance of the board. The evaluation is valid for three years; thus a new performance evaluation was conducted along with the corporate governance assessment this year.
E.Sun strives for excellence in corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and business integrity. In the future, E.Sun will keep pursuing the five major development targets of the “Corporate Governance 3.0 - Sustainable Development Blueprint” issued by the Financial Supervisory Commission to improve corporate governance and integrate the culture with policy, procedure, and daily work. Meanwhile, E.Sun will also review the recommended items in the evaluation. The items will be priorities of improvement plans for corporate governance to benchmark to international standard of sustainable development.
Photo courtesy of E.Sun Financial Holding Co
Besides, DJSI ESG research team has identified the misconduct case of financial advisor as a controversy and initiated Media and Stakeholder Analysis. DJSI ESG Research team concluded that the impact was medium, since E.Sun has adequate communication with stakeholders and appropriate strengthened measures. After the adjustment, E.Sun is still ranked first in Taiwan, third in Asia and sixth worldwide in banking industry.
E.Sun firmly believes that integrity is the ultimate value of any worker in banking and finance. E.Sun will live up to the creed “no business goes beyond risk, no service goes beyond regulation” and perfect its practices of “risk, discipline, process.” By refining compliance and measures of internal audit, E.Sun wishes to establish a disciplined culture of corporate governance and risk management, and will keep dedicating to the goal of sustainable development.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA