Rakuten International Commercial Bank (樂天國際商銀) plans to launch a pilot for its Web-only operations by the end of next month, company chairman Chien Ming-jen (簡明仁) said on Monday.
Initially, the bank plans to provide services to its 100 employees, as well as 3,500 staff at its shareholders IBF Financial Holdings Co (國票金控) and Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc’s local unit, Chien said.
In the first phase, the bank would focus on its information systems, he said, without revealing when formal operations would begin.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
“We will have a killer business strategy and we will not initiate a price war, which the Financial Supervisory Commission [FSC] has urged us to avoid,” Chien told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Taipei, at which Rakuten Bank signed a deal with Central Deposit Insurance Corp (中央存保) to become its 400th insured entity and the first that is a Web-only bank.
Rakuten Bank received an operating license from the commission earlier this month, ahead of two peers, Next Bank (將來銀行) and Line Bank (連線商業銀行).
Traditional banks must have been operating for at least six months before applying to join Central Deposit Insurance, but the FSC has asked Web-only banks to immediately apply upon obtaining an operating license, as they are to offer 24-hour services, meaning that consumers need greater protection, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) said.
The corporation would ask virtual banks to upload their data via application programming interface (API) solutions to save time and reduce human error, and if the new approach works, it would consider adopting more API suitors, Central Deposit Insurance chairman Michael Lin (林銘寬) said.
In related news, Lin Chih-chi said that operating licenses for Next Bank and Line Bank might be delayed.
Next Bank has not delivered an improvement plan after the commission found problems during a recent on-site inspection, he said.
The commission would speak with Line Bank, as its affiliate messaging app Line Corp this month launched a service that enabled the bank to collect consumers’ data even though Line Bank has not received an operating license, he said.
The commission would take the issue into account when reviewing the bank’s application, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said this month.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had