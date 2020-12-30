EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues.
The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriend to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation.
The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said.
“It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The company would enhance its staff management, it said.
EVA said in a statement that it is considering assigning security guards to check if its employees stay in their rooms and avoid visitors when they stay overnight in hotels overseas, and has asked it staff to order room service instead of dining outside.
Pilots and flight attendants are required to undergo three and five days of home quarantine respectively after returning from overseas. The isolation period is to be raised to seven days from Friday.
Following home quarantine, they would need to take a COVID-19 nucleic acid test, and even if they test negative, they must conduct self-health management for seven days, EVA said, citing the Central Epidemic Command Center.
EVA said it would require its staff to record their actions, the places they visit and the people they meet with when conducting self-health management.
The airline is also investigating another pilot and has fired four flight attendants for breaching regulations, while two other pilots resigned, it said.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had