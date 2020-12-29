Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday.
Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing.
The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange.
The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips and related products, and enhance the company’s competitiveness. The transaction will have a positive impact on the company’s business,” MediaTek said in the filing.
IC Plus, which makes chips used primarily in Ethernet transceivers or switches, would see its shares delisted from the exchange upon the completion of the transaction.
The deal is subject to the approval of shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on Feb. 23.
IC Plus swung into a loss of NT$997 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared with a net profit of NT$157 million in the same period last year.
That translated into losses per share of NT$1.48 in the first three quarters, compared with earnings per share of NT$2.34 a year earlier.
This is the third acquisition launched by MediaTek this year.
Two weeks ago, the company announced plans to acquire a 20 percent stake, or 12.4 million shares, in Asix Electronics Corp (亞信電子) at NT$40 per share through a private placement.
Asix specializes in supplying chips used in high-speed Internet cards.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had