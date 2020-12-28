The world stocked up on laptop and desktop computers this year at a level not seen since the iPhone debuted in 2007, and manufacturers are still months away from fulfilling outstanding orders, hardware industry executives and analysts said.
Remote learning and working has upturned the computer market during the COVID-19 pandemic, zapping sales of smartphones while boosting interest in bigger devices, which had become afterthoughts to iPhones and Android devices over the past decade.
“The whole supply chain has been strained like never before,” said Gregg Prendergast, president of Pan-American operations at PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁).
Photo: Reuters
Annual global shipments of PCs, the industry’s collective term for laptops and desktops, topped out at about 300 million in 2008 and were sinking toward 250 million. Few expected a resurgence.
Some analysts expect this year will close at about 300 million shipments, up roughly 15 percent from a year ago. Tablets are experiencing even faster growth.
By the end of next year, installed PCs and tablets would reach 1.77 billion, up from 1.64 billion last year, research company Canalys Co said.
The virus pressed families into expanding from one PC for the home to one for each student, video gamer or homebound worker.
To meet the sudden demand, the world’s handful of big PC vendors added suppliers, sped up shipping and teased better models launching next year. It has not been enough.
Acer has been absorbing the cost to fly laptops directly to its education customers, ditching boats and trains to cut a month off shipping, Prendergast said.
Yet with assembly lines behind, some customers must wait four months for shipments.
Components including screens and processors are hard to obtain even with many factories long past virus shutdowns, analysts said, adding that sales forecasts for next year would be higher if not for the supply issues.
Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt recalled a customer telling a vendor in April that any device with a keyboard would suffice as long as shipments arrived in a week.
That urgent need has subsided, but people now want to upgrade, maintaining pressure on the industry, Dutt said.
Additional government stimulus money for schools and businesses in several countries might add to the crunch until 2022, said Ryan Reith, vice president at analyst firm International Data Corp.
Some computers coming to market in the next few months address new needs. They feature better cameras and speakers for videoconferencing, analysts said.
More models would have a cellular chip, aiding users who can access 4G or 5G mobile signals, but not traditional Wi-Fi.
Sam Burd, president at PC maker Dell Technologies Inc, this month said the industry “renaissance” would soon bring devices with artificial intelligence software to simplify tasks like logging on and switching off cameras.
Dell’s online orders from consumers surged 62 percent in the third quarter compared with last year.
Over Black Friday, teams that would normally ring bells at Dell's Texas headquarters to celebrate big sales gathered like many other people this year — over Zoom from PCs at home.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta