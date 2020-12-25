HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year.
“Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases.
HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang.
“The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said.
“All this would be positive for the company’s revenue,” she added.
VIA Technologies subsidiary VIA Labs Inc (威鋒電子) yesterday launched its initial public offering (IPO) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The stock surged 60.12 percent to close at NT$269, compared with its listing price of NT$168. VIA Labs designs controllers used in USB and USB Type-C products.
Wang declined to speak about the IPO.
Her husband, Chen Wen-chi (陳文琦), the chairman of VIA Technologies, said: “We’ll work hard to do what needs to be done.”
VIA Technologies and HTC were hugely successful before cratering in value in recent years.
All eyes are on VIA Labs to see if the power couple could create yet another “stock market champion.”
HTC shares were unchanged at NT$30.35 yesterday.
HTC and VIA Technologies have suspended their year-end parties after Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first domestic COVID-19 transmission since April.
