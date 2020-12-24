E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) on Tuesday said that they would make all of their branches bilingual by 2026, with their employees proficient in English.
E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) wholly owns E.Sun Bank, which has 139 branches in Taiwan, while Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) owns Hua Nan Bank, which has 186 branches.
Since last year, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has been pushing local banks to become bilingual in a bid to boost the competitiveness of the banking sector.
Photo: CNA
The commission has said that 15 banks in Taiwan have made 69 branches bilingual.
E.Sun Financial president Magi Chen (陳美滿) said that the bank so far has 17 bilingual branches.
One of its bilingual branches is in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營), close to the Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Zuoying Station, an area with a major department store and an American school, Chen said, adding that the branch has recorded a bank record for the number of foreign-exchange transactions and new accounts opened by foreign clients.
Next year, E.Sun Bank is to model 13 more branches on the Zuoying branch to achieve its 2026 goal, Chen said.
E.Sun Bank said that with 28 outlets in nine foreign markets, it has 2,663 employees who possess foreign-language proficiency certificates.
Hua Nan Bank, which has 11 bilingual branches in Taiwan, expects to increase that number to 100 over the next two years to reach its 2026 goal, Hua Nan Financial chairman Derek Chang (張雲鵬) said.
Hua Nan Bank has also installed the first artificial intelligence clerk in Taiwan, which can communicate in English with foreign clients, Chang said, adding that it can also provide services outside business hours.
Hua Nan Bank is forming a bilingual seed team that can train employees in central, southern and eastern Taiwan so that they are better positioned in a competitive market, Chang said.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,