The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has launched an insider trading probe, after Jih Sun Financial Holding Co’s (日盛金控) shares spiked on the Taipei Exchange before Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) announced its bid to acquire the firm, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday.
On Monday last week, 13.329 million Jih Sun shares were traded on the Taipei Exchange, 6.27 times more than the average daily trading volume of 2.125 million shares from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, the exchange’s data showed.
That was four days before Fubon Financial announced that it planned to acquire at least 50 percent of Jih Sun’s shares at NT$13 per share.
Photo: CNA
Asked by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei if there was insider trading, Huang said that the commission has assigned the Taipei Exchange the task of examining the matter.
“All transactions leave traces. We have looked into the shares traded, not only for December, but also … earlier,” Huang said.
The commission had since October kept confidential the information that Fubon Financial had reported its intention to acquire Jih Sun, Huang said.
If people familiar with Fubon’s acquisition were engaged in the alleged insider trading, the commission’s probe would get to the bottom of it, he added.
Lin said it was strange that Fubon Financial said that if it could not purchase 50 percent of Jih Sun’s shares via a public tender offer, it would not buy any shares, and Jih Sun president Wang Chih-fang (王芝芳) reportedly told employees that the acquisition was unlikely to succeed.
“Is it possible that the whole plan was ... intended to boost Jih Sun’s share prices? Jih Sun’s share prices rose by the 10 percent daily limit in Taipei trading on Monday and Tuesday,” Lin said.
The exchange would monitor Jih Sun’s share price movements, Huang said.
Whether the acquisition would succeed would depend on if Jih Sun’s shareholders want to sell their stocks, while the FSC’s rule that financial firms must acquire another financial firm via public tender offer would mean that every retail shareholder would have the chance to be involved, Huang said.
Meanwhile, Huang yesterday rejected DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu’s (高嘉瑜) comment that the FSC approved Fubon’s acquisition quickly in a bid to help Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), head of the Chinese conglomerate Tomorrow Holding Ltd (明天控股), dispose of his assets.
Hong Kong-based Capital Target Ltd (CTL, 建群投資), which owns a 24.09 percent stake in Jih Sun, is reportedly owned by Xiao.
The FSC approved Fubon’s acquisition plan as the firm meets all the regulatory requirements, and the commission could not assume that CTL has Chinese investors without evidence, Huang said, adding that the commission is still investigating CTL’s share register.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,