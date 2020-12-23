Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CIRCUIT BOARDS

EMC to acquire US firm

Printed circuit board (PCB) maker Elite Material Co’s (EMC, 台光電子材料) board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100 percent equity interest in EMD Specialty Materials LLC in a bid to swiftly establish a North American manufacturing base and expand to the US to meet long-term market demand, Elite Material said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based EMD makes high-performance laminate and “prepregs” — composite materials that have a preimpregnated reinforcement fiber — used in PCB applications in the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. The US$28.73 million transaction would be completed with its own funds, Elite Material said.

STEELMAKERS

Tung Ho expansion approved

Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp (東和鋼鐵) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a budget of NT$905.78 million (US$31.7 million) to expand its Taoyuan processing center. The aim of the investment is to provide steel rebar to its downstream companies, as well as expand its steel business, Tung Ho said in a regulatory filing. The amount is the total budget approved by the board, not the amount incurred, it said. Tung Ho reported revenue of NT$37.99 billion in the first 11 months of this year, down 7.62 percent from NT$41.13 billion in the same period last year.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Chang Wah inks loan deal

Semiconductor materials supplier Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd (長華科技) yesterday signed a NT$7.2 billion syndicated loan deal with a consortium of seven banks arranged by First Commercial Bank (第一銀行). The company said that it plans to use the funds for capacity expansion and acquisitions. The other banks are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (台灣土地銀行), Mega International Bank (兆豐銀行) and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行). The financing shows that the banks support and have confidence in the company, Chang Wah said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai to issue bonds

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Monday said that it would issue NT$12 billion in unsecured corporate bonds. The bonds are to be sold in four tranches: a five-year tranche with a coupon rate of 0.53 percent, a seven-year tranche at 0.63 percent, a 10-year tranche at 0.68 percent and a 15-year tranche at 0.9 percent, Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It did not give the amount of each tranche, saying only that it would use the proceeds from the sale to repay short-term debt. As of the end of September, Hon Hai’s net assets stood at NT$1.33 trillion.

EQUITIES

Foreign investors offload

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$11.94 billion of shares after they offloaded a net NT$20.39 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Monday. United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Tatung Co (大同) were the top three shares that they sold, while Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd (長榮海運) and Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) were the top three that they bought, the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors this year sold a net NT$593.15 billion of shares, while they accounted for 44.76 percent of the market’s capitalization over the period, it said.