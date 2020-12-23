CIRCUIT BOARDS
EMC to acquire US firm
Printed circuit board (PCB) maker Elite Material Co’s (EMC, 台光電子材料) board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100 percent equity interest in EMD Specialty Materials LLC in a bid to swiftly establish a North American manufacturing base and expand to the US to meet long-term market demand, Elite Material said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based EMD makes high-performance laminate and “prepregs” — composite materials that have a preimpregnated reinforcement fiber — used in PCB applications in the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. The US$28.73 million transaction would be completed with its own funds, Elite Material said.
STEELMAKERS
Tung Ho expansion approved
Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp (東和鋼鐵) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a budget of NT$905.78 million (US$31.7 million) to expand its Taoyuan processing center. The aim of the investment is to provide steel rebar to its downstream companies, as well as expand its steel business, Tung Ho said in a regulatory filing. The amount is the total budget approved by the board, not the amount incurred, it said. Tung Ho reported revenue of NT$37.99 billion in the first 11 months of this year, down 7.62 percent from NT$41.13 billion in the same period last year.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Chang Wah inks loan deal
Semiconductor materials supplier Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd (長華科技) yesterday signed a NT$7.2 billion syndicated loan deal with a consortium of seven banks arranged by First Commercial Bank (第一銀行). The company said that it plans to use the funds for capacity expansion and acquisitions. The other banks are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (台灣土地銀行), Mega International Bank (兆豐銀行) and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行). The financing shows that the banks support and have confidence in the company, Chang Wah said.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai to issue bonds
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Monday said that it would issue NT$12 billion in unsecured corporate bonds. The bonds are to be sold in four tranches: a five-year tranche with a coupon rate of 0.53 percent, a seven-year tranche at 0.63 percent, a 10-year tranche at 0.68 percent and a 15-year tranche at 0.9 percent, Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It did not give the amount of each tranche, saying only that it would use the proceeds from the sale to repay short-term debt. As of the end of September, Hon Hai’s net assets stood at NT$1.33 trillion.
EQUITIES
Foreign investors offload
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$11.94 billion of shares after they offloaded a net NT$20.39 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Monday. United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Tatung Co (大同) were the top three shares that they sold, while Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd (長榮海運) and Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) were the top three that they bought, the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors this year sold a net NT$593.15 billion of shares, while they accounted for 44.76 percent of the market’s capitalization over the period, it said.
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the