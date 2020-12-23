Chinese smartphone company Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) adopted MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) 5G chips for its new smartphones launched in Taiwan yesterday in a joint effort to expand their share of the 5G smartphone market.
Realme’s new flagship model, the Realme X7 Pro, is equipped with MediaTek’s 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC) Dimensity 1000+, the latest premium SoC from the Taiwanese chip designer.
The Dimensity 1000+ is also used in Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Remi K30 Ultra and Vivo Communication Technology Co’s (維沃) IQOO Z1 in China, as MediaTek aims to grab a 50 percent share of China’s 5G smartphone chip market.
Photo courtesy of Realme Taiwan
Realme’s new mid-range Realme 7 is powered by Dimensity 800U, bringing its retail price to NT$9,990, the first 5G phone with a price tag below NT$10,000, the company said.
“With the offering of those two 5G phones, we will have 40 or 50 percent of our products supporting 5G in the first quarter next year,” Realme Taiwan chief commercial officer Ivan Chung (鍾湘偉) told a media briefing in Taipei.
Next year, all new smartphones will be 5G models, Chung said.
The company plans to open two or three new outlets to increase its market presence in Taiwan, he said.
Realme entered the Taiwanese market in May last year and its ranking climbed into the top five last quarter, from No. 9 in November last year, he said.
Realme, a sub-brand of Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Xiaomi Corp and Vivo are expected to benefit from US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
Oppo, including Realme, is the world’s second-biggest mobile phone brand, with a market share of 13.4 percent worldwide, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) statistics show.
