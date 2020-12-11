GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) on Wednesday agreed to acquire German silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG for about 3.75 billion euros (US$4.53 billion), yet another deal in a record year for the global semiconductor industry.
GlobalWafers is to pay 125 euros a share, a 10 percent premium to Siltronic’s closing price on Nov. 27, the day before public disclosure of acquisition talks, the companies said in a statement.
The two companies on Monday last week said they were in discussions.
Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times
GlobalWafers has promised not to lay off employees or close any Siltronic site in Germany before the end of 2024, chairwoman and chief executive officer Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) said yesterday.
The two companies have 20 factories in 10 countries, she added.
“Siltronic can help bolster GlobalWafers’ capability in 5G, power and Internet of Things,” Hsu said in an interview, adding that the deal would help GlobalWafers accelerate the development of more advanced, compound-based semiconductor technology.
The companies said they expect the deal to be completed in the second half of next year.
Hsu said that GlobalWafers is confident the deal would pass regulatory reviews.
The combined company would be the world’s largest silicon wafer maker by revenue, with a market share of 32 to 35 percent, Fubon Securities Investment Services Co (富邦投顧) analyst Richard Hsia (夏武正) said.
The proposed deal would be GlobalWafers’ largest ever, and one of the biggest in the chip industry this year, as companies look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to a return to normal business.
The offer would also add to a growing number of semiconductor deals this year, which is set to break the high-water mark for chip acquisitions reached in 2016, when US$122 billion in transactions were struck.
The largest deal of 2016 was Softbank Group Corp’s US$32 billion purchase of Arm Ltd.
Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic is a leading manufacturer of silicon wafers used in products such as smartphones, computers, navigation and digital displays.
The firm, which has production sites and offices in Germany, the US and other advanced manufacturing countries, had global revenues of about 1.3 billion euros last year.
GlobalWafers, majority-owned by Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美晶), reported revenue of about NT$58 billion (US$2 billion) and operating income of NT$18 billion last year.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a