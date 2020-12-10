Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





BANKING

LTV terms not retroactive

The central bank yesterday said that stricter loan-to-value (LTV) terms would not have a retroactive effect on loan applications that had already gained approval from local lenders, but were waiting for funds to be released. The central bank on Monday set LTV ratios at 50 to 60 percent for corporate and buyers of multiple homes respectively, effective the following day. No grace period is allowed. “A transition period is necessary to avoid confusion and disputes,” the central bank said. For loan applications filed prior to Monday, banks also can apply lenient terms with due caution to help maintain the health of the property market and the financial system, the central bank said. Some developers and investors reportedly have taken advantage of low interest rates to hoard land and houses, which led to property price hikes.

AUTO PARTS

SuperAlloy fined NT$10,000

The Taipei Exchange yesterday fined SuperAlloy Industrial Co (巧新) NT$10,000 (US$350.75) for failing to disclose the results of its chairperson selection before a deadline. The world’s second-largest forged wheel supplier at a board meeting on Nov. 24 elected Wei Lung-cheng (魏隆誠) as its new chairman, replacing Huang Tsung-jung (黃聰榮). However, the company was found to have delayed declaration of material information that need to be reported and announced, the exchange said, citing its rules. Separately, the exchange also fined Amita Technologies Inc (有量科技) NT$30,000 over the late disclosure of material information.

DISPLAYS

AUO, Innolux revenues rise

Revenue at AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) last month rose 22 percent and 21.4 percent annually to NT$25.95 billion and NT$26 billion respectively, thanks to higher prices and shipments. The figures represented the second-highest monthly revenue for both companies this year. On a monthly basis, AUO’s revenue inched up 0.9 percent and that of Innolux increased 4.5 percent. The flat-panel makers said that prices of PCs and TVs would rise by a high-single-digit percentage this quarter from last quarter. AUO’s shipments of PC and TV panels last month rose 0.5 percent to 10.81 million units from a month earlier, while Innolux said shipments of large panels for PCs and TVs rose 1.9 percent month-on-month to 12.1 million units. In the first 11 months of this year, AUO’s revenue declined 2.4 percent annually to NT$242.1 billion, while Innolux’s revenue grew 5.65 percent annually to NT$242.9 billion.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple to roll out ECG app

Apple Inc yesterday announced that it would roll out its Apple Watch electrocardiogram (ECG) app in Taiwan next week, after the feature was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a medical device. The app, which works on Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, is to be available in Taiwan from Tuesday next week on the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple said in a statement on its Web site. The app, which was launched in 2018, records a user’s heartbeat and heart rhythm using an electrical sensor on later-generation Apple Watches, and checks the data for an irregular rhythm known as atrial fibrillation. The results of the test can be saved in a PDF, allowing them to be shared with a doctor. The app has been approved for use in 48 countries and regions, including Taiwan.