BANKING
LTV terms not retroactive
The central bank yesterday said that stricter loan-to-value (LTV) terms would not have a retroactive effect on loan applications that had already gained approval from local lenders, but were waiting for funds to be released. The central bank on Monday set LTV ratios at 50 to 60 percent for corporate and buyers of multiple homes respectively, effective the following day. No grace period is allowed. “A transition period is necessary to avoid confusion and disputes,” the central bank said. For loan applications filed prior to Monday, banks also can apply lenient terms with due caution to help maintain the health of the property market and the financial system, the central bank said. Some developers and investors reportedly have taken advantage of low interest rates to hoard land and houses, which led to property price hikes.
AUTO PARTS
SuperAlloy fined NT$10,000
The Taipei Exchange yesterday fined SuperAlloy Industrial Co (巧新) NT$10,000 (US$350.75) for failing to disclose the results of its chairperson selection before a deadline. The world’s second-largest forged wheel supplier at a board meeting on Nov. 24 elected Wei Lung-cheng (魏隆誠) as its new chairman, replacing Huang Tsung-jung (黃聰榮). However, the company was found to have delayed declaration of material information that need to be reported and announced, the exchange said, citing its rules. Separately, the exchange also fined Amita Technologies Inc (有量科技) NT$30,000 over the late disclosure of material information.
DISPLAYS
AUO, Innolux revenues rise
Revenue at AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) last month rose 22 percent and 21.4 percent annually to NT$25.95 billion and NT$26 billion respectively, thanks to higher prices and shipments. The figures represented the second-highest monthly revenue for both companies this year. On a monthly basis, AUO’s revenue inched up 0.9 percent and that of Innolux increased 4.5 percent. The flat-panel makers said that prices of PCs and TVs would rise by a high-single-digit percentage this quarter from last quarter. AUO’s shipments of PC and TV panels last month rose 0.5 percent to 10.81 million units from a month earlier, while Innolux said shipments of large panels for PCs and TVs rose 1.9 percent month-on-month to 12.1 million units. In the first 11 months of this year, AUO’s revenue declined 2.4 percent annually to NT$242.1 billion, while Innolux’s revenue grew 5.65 percent annually to NT$242.9 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple to roll out ECG app
Apple Inc yesterday announced that it would roll out its Apple Watch electrocardiogram (ECG) app in Taiwan next week, after the feature was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a medical device. The app, which works on Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, is to be available in Taiwan from Tuesday next week on the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple said in a statement on its Web site. The app, which was launched in 2018, records a user’s heartbeat and heart rhythm using an electrical sensor on later-generation Apple Watches, and checks the data for an irregular rhythm known as atrial fibrillation. The results of the test can be saved in a PDF, allowing them to be shared with a doctor. The app has been approved for use in 48 countries and regions, including Taiwan.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a