FOORWEAR
Sports Gear seeks listing
Sports Gear Co Ltd (志強國際) is applying for a listing on the nation’s main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The Cayman Islands-registered company mainly produces athletic footwear, casual shoes and balls, the exchange said. With a paid-in capital of NT$1.74 billion (US$60.7 million), the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.94 in the first three quarters of this year. Its EPS in the past three years were NT$6.02 last year, NT$8.09 in 2018 and NT$12.37 in 2017, the exchange said. Separately, the exchange approved a listing application by Acer Inc (宏碁) subsidiary Weblink International Inc (展碁國際), which provides marketing and membership management software services, it said. The company reported EPS of NT$1.94 in the first three quarters, up 70 percent from the same period last year.
REAL ESTATE
Hiyes revenue soars 15.8%
Hiyes International Co Ltd (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 15.8 percent month-on-month and 40.84 percent year-on-year to NT$439 million, a monthly record for the company. The firm attributed the growth to launches of new housing projects by developers across the nation. It has risen on the tide of a booming market through various strategies, it said. In the first 11 months of the year, cumulative revenue surged 134.34 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.13 billion, the company said.
TECHNOLOGY
Adata revenue grows 8%
Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-largest memory module supplier, yesterday said its revenue last month increased 8.06 percent to NT$3.12 billion from October, benefiting from a steady demand for memory products. On an annual basis, last month’s revenue rose 23.4 percent and hit the second-highest level this year, it said. In the first 11 months, Adata saw revenue total NT$29.28 billion, up 26.43 percent from the same period last year.
ECONOMY
Vouchers expire this month
Nearly 3 percent of people who are eligible to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, have not yet done so, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday, adding that the vouchers can only be used until Dec. 31. The government launched the voucher program on July 15 to encourage consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the ministry said that more than 23 million people, or more than 97 percent of those eligible, have bought the vouchers.
FINANCE
Vanguard loses mandate
Vanguard Group Inc lost a mandate to run at least US$590 million in Taiwanese government pension and insurance assets due to its weak performance. Assets managed by Vanguard under an Asia-Pacific mixed index mandate were redeemed prematurely due to long-term underperformance, the Bureau of Labor Funds said on its Web site on Tuesday in its October update. The Vanguard funds returned about 13 percent since inception in August 2016, about half the benchmark’s 26 percent gain, according to the previous month’s statement. With the ouster of Vanguard, New York-based BlackRock Inc is now the main manager of Taiwan’s Asia-Pacific stock mandate, the bureau said. It oversaw more than US$700 million as of Oct. 31, the statements showed.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT