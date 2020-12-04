Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





FOORWEAR

Sports Gear seeks listing

Sports Gear Co Ltd (志強國際) is applying for a listing on the nation’s main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The Cayman Islands-registered company mainly produces athletic footwear, casual shoes and balls, the exchange said. With a paid-in capital of NT$1.74 billion (US$60.7 million), the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.94 in the first three quarters of this year. Its EPS in the past three years were NT$6.02 last year, NT$8.09 in 2018 and NT$12.37 in 2017, the exchange said. Separately, the exchange approved a listing application by Acer Inc (宏碁) subsidiary Weblink International Inc (展碁國際), which provides marketing and membership management software services, it said. The company reported EPS of NT$1.94 in the first three quarters, up 70 percent from the same period last year.

REAL ESTATE

Hiyes revenue soars 15.8%

Hiyes International Co Ltd (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 15.8 percent month-on-month and 40.84 percent year-on-year to NT$439 million, a monthly record for the company. The firm attributed the growth to launches of new housing projects by developers across the nation. It has risen on the tide of a booming market through various strategies, it said. In the first 11 months of the year, cumulative revenue surged 134.34 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.13 billion, the company said.

TECHNOLOGY

Adata revenue grows 8%

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-largest memory module supplier, yesterday said its revenue last month increased 8.06 percent to NT$3.12 billion from October, benefiting from a steady demand for memory products. On an annual basis, last month’s revenue rose 23.4 percent and hit the second-highest level this year, it said. In the first 11 months, Adata saw revenue total NT$29.28 billion, up 26.43 percent from the same period last year.

ECONOMY

Vouchers expire this month

Nearly 3 percent of people who are eligible to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, have not yet done so, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday, adding that the vouchers can only be used until Dec. 31. The government launched the voucher program on July 15 to encourage consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the ministry said that more than 23 million people, or more than 97 percent of those eligible, have bought the vouchers.

FINANCE

Vanguard loses mandate

Vanguard Group Inc lost a mandate to run at least US$590 million in Taiwanese government pension and insurance assets due to its weak performance. Assets managed by Vanguard under an Asia-Pacific mixed index mandate were redeemed prematurely due to long-term underperformance, the Bureau of Labor Funds said on its Web site on Tuesday in its October update. The Vanguard funds returned about 13 percent since inception in August 2016, about half the benchmark’s 26 percent gain, according to the previous month’s statement. With the ouster of Vanguard, New York-based BlackRock Inc is now the main manager of Taiwan’s Asia-Pacific stock mandate, the bureau said. It oversaw more than US$700 million as of Oct. 31, the statements showed.