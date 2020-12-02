CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday reported net losses of NT$965 million (US$33.46 million) in the first three quarters, 21 percent larger than net losses of NT$795 million last year, due to delays in the delivery of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic and the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar.
While cumulative revenue increased 69.1 percent year-on-year to NT$19.64 billion for the first nine months of this year, CSBC’s costs expanded 69.7 percent to NT$20.37 billion, resulting in a gross loss of NT$733 million, up 87 percent from a gross loss of NT$391 million last year, the shipbuilder told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
“It was not a rosy performance,” CSBC president Tseng Kuo-cheng (曾國正) said. “Our construction work was seriously affected by delays in raw material deliveries during the pandemic and many of our foreign engineers could not come to Taiwan as scheduled.”
Photo: Kao Shih-ching, Taipei Times
Earlier this year, the firm had needed to import some materials from Wuhan, China, but transportation at the epicenter of the pandemic was completely halted due to lockdown measures, Tseng said.
“A delay in building one vessel had a domino effect on the construction of other vessels, as we have limited docking capacity,” he said.
The company calculates its revenue based on construction progress, so delays slowed revenue growth and increased operating costs, Tseng added.
The company was also hurt by a strong NT dollar, as most commercial shipbuilding contracts are denominated in US dollars and commercial shipbuilding makes up 30 percent of CSBC’s total sales, Tseng said.
CSBC had forecast that the exchange rate to the US dollar would stay at about NT$30.5, but the NT dollar’s unexpected appreciation to NT$28.5 is expected to cost the company NT$400 million in revenue, he said.
“Most of our orders have fixed prices,” CSBC executive vice president Mike Chou (周志明) said. “We tried to include in contracts that the price would be adjusted based on fluctuations in the exchange rate, but few buyers were willing to accept that, as no one likes to take on foreign-exchange risks.”
To avoid delays in raw materials, CSBC has diversified imports of raw materials, as it does not seem like the pandemic will slow down anytime soon, Tseng said.
For next year, the company plans to further reduce the number of commercial shipbuilding contracts — which have a low margin — to 22 percent of total revenue, CSBC chairman Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆) said, adding that the reduction would allow the company to focus on high-margin orders, such as 2,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container vessels.
“To regain momentum, the company will focus more on government projects, such as military vessels, and offshore marine construction,” Cheng said.
The company has gained government approval to issue 450 million new shares, an injection of NT$7 billion, boosting its paid-in capital to NT$10 billion, he said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco