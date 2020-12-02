The government’s two-week ban on Indonesian migrant workers is expected to affect 1,350 workers, including 300 to 400 manufacturing jobs, with most of the rest being domestic caregivers, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
“About 70 percent of migrant workers from Indonesia work as caregivers,” Wang said. “The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Council of Labor Affairs will work with businesses to resolve any urgent staffing problems caused by the temporary ban.”
The main industries affected by the ban are metalworking and food processing, she said.
Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times
Firms who find themselves understaffed due to the ban have three possible solutions, Wang said.
“The council can match companies with local Taiwanese workers; they can find migrant workers from Vietnam, Thailand or the Philippines; or they can extend the visas of their current workers,” Wang said.
Most migrants working in local manufacturing come from Vietnam and the Philippines, followed by those from Indonesia, she added.
“This is a short-term problem,” Wang said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday announced a two-week ban on travel from Indonesia from Friday, due to a spike in arrivals from Indonesia infected with COVID-19.
The status of the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia would determine whether the ban is partially lifted at the end of the two weeks, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco