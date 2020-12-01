The UK is to ban the installation of 5G equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) by the end of September next year.
The restriction is part of a ￡250 million (US$334 million) package of measures brought in to diversify the UK’s wireless supply chain announced by the British Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
The stricter rules might also help fend off a challenge from lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party seeking tighter restrictions on the Chinese network equipment maker.
Photo: Reuters
British ministers in July announced that Shenzhen-based Huawei would be totally banned from the UK’s next-generation mobile networks in 2027, with purchases barred from next month.
To comply with those rules, phone companies would have had to stop adding Huawei components eventually, but the new ban might accelerate their plans to overhaul systems. Maintaining existing equipment would be allowed.
The crackdown followed a US push for allies to exclude Huawei on the grounds it was an unacceptable security threat, which the company denies.
In January, British officials said Huawei could play a limited role with manageable risks. They since reversed that stance and backed a ban following US sanctions introduced in May, saying that the US squeeze on Huawei’s silicon supply chain meant its security could no longer be guaranteed.
Telecommunications carriers like BT Group PLC would now be reliant on a duopoly of Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB, and those Nordic companies have already won big contracts in the wake of the Huawei ban.
NATIONAL LAB
To help cut that dependency, the British government is to start a National Telecoms Lab to research security and increase compatibility between vendors, as well as fund trials with potential challengers, such as Japan’s NEC Corp, to make it easier for competitors to enter the market.
Phasing out older 2G and 3G technology would also speed up the diversification process, the British government said in a statement.
Carriers would be banned from outsourcing service management to Huawei from April next year apart from in limited circumstances, the government said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,