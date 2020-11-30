Tony Hsieh (謝家華), the retired chief executive of Zappos.com who revolutionized the online shoe industry and gained notoriety for his company’s unique corporate culture, has died. He was 46.
Puoy Premsrirut, a lawyer for the Taiwanese-American Hsieh, told news outlets that Hsieh had been injured in a house fire while visiting Connecticut.
He was with family there when he died on Friday night, KLAS-TV reported.
Photo: Reuters
A Nov. 18 house fire in which Hsieh is believed to have been injured remains under investigation, according to the Hartford Courant, which cited the New London fire chief and reported the home that burned is owned by a long-time Zappos employee.
A Harvard graduate, Hsieh gained success in the dot com era. He joined Zappos in 1999 when it was called ShoeSite.com and led it for two decades.
Amazon.com Inc purchased the company for US$1.2 billion in 2009 and Hsieh remained as chief executive until stepping down in August.
Amazon’s purchase of the firm signaled CEO Jeff Bezos was both impressed and threatened by Zappos’ fast delivery of online orders and customer service reputation.
Hsieh’s success selling shoes online stood out because it was a product people traditionally like to feel on their feet before buying.
“The world lost you way too soon,” Bezos wrote on Saturday on Instagram. “Your curiosity, vision, and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark.”
Hsieh was a fixture in the tech speaker circuit and espoused his company’s commitment to “holocracy,” a decentralized management style where decisionmaking was spread throughout the organization without traditional hierarchy.
He stood out as a non-traditionalist even in an industry known for breaking tradition.
He lived in a trailer park in downtown Las Vegas that attracted creative people working on the strip. They would eat communal meals by a big fire pit and a pet alpaca roamed the park.
Hsieh would make random appearances in the park to play a card game with visitors that forced them to pick priorities in their lives.
Tributes swirled on social media from the tech industry, Las Vegas — where the company was headquartered — and from US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak thanked him for helping transform the city, while Ivanka Trump said Hsieh’s originality challenged her to “reject conformity.”
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,