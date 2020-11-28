Bancassurance might play a less important role over the next few years, as banks’ advantages in marketing insurance policies would diminish with fewer people visiting traditional bank branches, National Chengchi University (NCCU) said in a report on Wednesday.
The bancassurance channel sold NT$333 million (US$11.56 million) in first-year premiums (FYP) in the first 10 months of this year, which accounted for 50.78 percent of all FYPs generated by life insurance policies, the report said, citing data compiled by the Life Insurance Association.
“The ratio, which hit a high of 65.65 percent in 2010, has been sliding from the peak over the past few years, as banks, which usually promoted the products to their clients face-to-face, found marketing more challenging, with fewer consumers using the branches,” said Peng Jin-lung (彭金隆), chairman of the university’s Department of Risk Management and Insurance.
The ratio is forecast to fall to below 50 percent by the end of this year, which would be the lowest in the past decade, Peng said.
That is because banks’ financial agents or customer relationship managers are more familiar with savings-type policies, and are more willing to sell the products due to higher commissions and simpler product design, but sales of savings-type policies have been curbed by regulations implemented this year, he said.
By comparison, although protection insurance policies — such as heath insurance products — have been growing, banks do not have much advantage selling them compared with salespeople from insurance companies due to limited time, he said.
“It takes more time to explain the complicated terms of health insurance policies and you have to be ready at any time to answer clients’ questions, as health insurance policies are more controversial,” Peng said.
“Bank agents cannot compete with insurance salesmen on that,” he said.
Bancassurance only registered a market share of 2.19 percent for health insurance policies last year.
In the next decade, bancassurance would still be a vital distribution channel for life insurance policies, but their importance would decline, Peng said, adding that banks should move toward digital services or to reconsider their wealth management strategy.
The Taiwan branch of BNP Paribas Cardif would work with its bank partners to develop a digital platform to enhance customer experience and the quality of bancassurance services, branch chief executive officer Christine Cheu (丘舒盈) told a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday, at which the report was released.
The company announced that it would continue to sponsor the next 10-year NCCU CARDIF Bancassurance Research Center program, pledging NT$20 million.
By sponsoring the center, the insurer hopes to understand how insurance firms and bancassurance channels can stay abreast of the new trends, and how to digitally transform and continue to grow bancassurance business, it said.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,