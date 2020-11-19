EQUITIES
TAIEX closes at record
The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as the bellwether electronics sector steamed ahead, helping the index overcome technical hurdles to breach 13,700 points. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) led the upturn on continued optimism toward its fundamentals, dealers said. Other tech stocks in the supply chain of China’s Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) also attracted buying after the news that Huawei would dispose of its Honor (榮耀) smartphone brand to skirt sanctions imposed by the US, they said. The TAIEX ended up 180.28 points, or 1.33 percent, at an all-time closing high of 13,773.29. Turnover was NT$229.678 billion (US$7.99 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$21.14 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CHEMICALS
TPCC trading to be halted
Trading of Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp (TPCC, 信昌化工) shares are to be suspended from Jan. 12 as the company plans to go private and become a 100 percent owned subsidiary under Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. TPCC shares would be delisted from the main board on Jan. 18, the exchange said. TPCC on Tuesday reported that it turned profitable last quarter, following six consecutive quarters of losses. Net income was NT$2.95 million, compared with a net loss of NT$527.05 million a year earlier. In the first three quarters of this year, the company suffered a net loss of NT$728.4 million, compared with a net loss of NT$774.58 million in the same period last year.
E-COMMERCE
Two firms face trade freeze
Trading in the shares of Kuobrothers Corp (創業家兄弟), an e-commerce operator, and Mobix Corp (松果購物), an e-commerce platform invested by Kuobrothers, would be halted from today on the nation’s over-the-counter market pending the release of material information by the companies, the Taipei Exchange announced yesterday. The exchange did not disclose further details, saying only that the companies would apply for trading to resume after the information is released.
AVIATION
EGAT may cut capitalization
Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp’s (EGAT, 長榮航太) board of directors have agreed to cut the firm’s capitalization by NT$3 billion, or 45.96 percent, in an effort to improve shareholder returns. After the capital reduction, its paid-in capital would be NT$3.54 billion, the firm said in a regulatory filing, adding that the proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for Dec. 4. EGAT is 79 percent owned by EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and the reduction scheme is expected to return NT$2.38 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.49, to EVA.
TRADE
RCEP meeting planned
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Tuesday said that her ministry would be holding a meeting with representatives from the local steel, petrochemicals, automotive, textile and plastics industries on Sunday about the possible effects of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The trade deal was signed by 15 APEC countries on Sunday. “This is just the initial action so we can exchange thoughts with the most affected industries,” Wang said, adding that the Industrial Development Bureau would arrange meetings with other industries likely to be affected by the deal.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the