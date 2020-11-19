Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX closes at record

The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as the bellwether electronics sector steamed ahead, helping the index overcome technical hurdles to breach 13,700 points. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) led the upturn on continued optimism toward its fundamentals, dealers said. Other tech stocks in the supply chain of China’s Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) also attracted buying after the news that Huawei would dispose of its Honor (榮耀) smartphone brand to skirt sanctions imposed by the US, they said. The TAIEX ended up 180.28 points, or 1.33 percent, at an all-time closing high of 13,773.29. Turnover was NT$229.678 billion (US$7.99 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$21.14 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHEMICALS

TPCC trading to be halted

Trading of Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp (TPCC, 信昌化工) shares are to be suspended from Jan. 12 as the company plans to go private and become a 100 percent owned subsidiary under Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. TPCC shares would be delisted from the main board on Jan. 18, the exchange said. TPCC on Tuesday reported that it turned profitable last quarter, following six consecutive quarters of losses. Net income was NT$2.95 million, compared with a net loss of NT$527.05 million a year earlier. In the first three quarters of this year, the company suffered a net loss of NT$728.4 million, compared with a net loss of NT$774.58 million in the same period last year.

E-COMMERCE

Two firms face trade freeze

Trading in the shares of Kuobrothers Corp (創業家兄弟), an e-commerce operator, and Mobix Corp (松果購物), an e-commerce platform invested by Kuobrothers, would be halted from today on the nation’s over-the-counter market pending the release of material information by the companies, the Taipei Exchange announced yesterday. The exchange did not disclose further details, saying only that the companies would apply for trading to resume after the information is released.

AVIATION

EGAT may cut capitalization

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp’s (EGAT, 長榮航太) board of directors have agreed to cut the firm’s capitalization by NT$3 billion, or 45.96 percent, in an effort to improve shareholder returns. After the capital reduction, its paid-in capital would be NT$3.54 billion, the firm said in a regulatory filing, adding that the proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for Dec. 4. EGAT is 79 percent owned by EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and the reduction scheme is expected to return NT$2.38 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.49, to EVA.

TRADE

RCEP meeting planned

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Tuesday said that her ministry would be holding a meeting with representatives from the local steel, petrochemicals, automotive, textile and plastics industries on Sunday about the possible effects of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The trade deal was signed by 15 APEC countries on Sunday. “This is just the initial action so we can exchange thoughts with the most affected industries,” Wang said, adding that the Industrial Development Bureau would arrange meetings with other industries likely to be affected by the deal.