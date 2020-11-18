Huawei Technologies Co (華為) sold its Honor Terminal Co (榮耀) smartphone business to a Chinese government-backed consortium for an undisclosed amount, hiving off the entry-level devices arm after US President Donald Trump’s administration cut off its access to US technology.
The consortium was formed by the Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group Co (深圳智慧城市科技發展集團), and more than 30 of Honor’s partners, agents and dealers, from private giants such as Suning.com Co (蘇寧易購) to government-affiliated entities such as a branch of China Postal and Telecommunications.
Huawei will no longer hold any shares in Honor after the transaction.
Photo: Reuters
The deal could help augment a brand that has gained popularity among younger budget-conscious users in recent years and made headway in overseas markets like Europe. It is unclear if the Honor spin-off would lead to a resumption of US chip supply to its new owners.
“This move has been made by Honor’s industry chain to ensure its own survival,” the company said in a statement. “Huawei’s consumer business has been under tremendous pressure as of late. This has been due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business.”
Honor was an integral part of Huawei’s smartphone business, once larger than Samsung Electronics Co’s, but now struggling to secure enough crucial components and software for production.
Photo: AFP
The sale illustrates the uneven impact of White House sanctions on China’s largest technology firm, whose consumer business is ailing even as its networking unit soldiers on.
Shenzhen-based Huawei is said to have safeguarded its core telecom equipment business by stockpiling critical components to continue supplying its home country’s 5G rollout through at least next year.
Citing national security risks, the US has waged a far-ranging campaign against Huawei since 2018 that landed its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), under house arrest in Canada and fomented bans against the use of the company’s 5G equipment in countries from the UK to Japan.
The final blow came when the White House enacted sweeping restrictions against suppliers this year, closing off loopholes that let Huawei procure ready-made semiconductors to keep its consumer business afloat.
Honor’s other new owners include local corporations such as Shenzhen Expressway Co (深圳高速公路) and Shenzhen Energy Corp (深圳能源).
It can lean on Suning, the nation’s largest electronics chain backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), to help enhance distribution.
“The change in ownership will not impact Honor’s development direction or the stability of its executive and talent teams,” the company said in a statement to local newspapers. “It is the best solution to protect the interests of Honor’s consumers, channel sellers, suppliers, partners and employees.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is