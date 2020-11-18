The US Chamber of Commerce on Monday voiced concern that the US was being left behind after 15 Asia-Pacific economies on Sunday formed the world’s largest free-trade bloc, cementing China’s dominant role in regional trade.
The chamber welcomed the trade-liberalizing benefits of the new Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP), saying US exporters, workers and farmers needed greater access to Asian markets.
However, it said Washington should not join the bloc.
The RCEP covers 30 percent of the global economy and 30 percent of the global population, joining for the first time Asian powers China, Japan and South Korea.
The agreement aims in coming years to progressively lower tariffs across many areas.
The US is absent from both the RCEP and the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), leaving the world’s biggest economy out of two trade groups that span the world’s fastest-growing region.
Chamber executive vice president Myron Brilliant said that US President Donald Trump’s administration had moved to confront unfair trade practices by China, but secured only limited new opportunities for US exporters in other parts of Asia.
Trump in early 2017 quit the TPP agreement, which his predecessor, Barack Obama, had negotiated as part of a US pivot to Asia.
Trump has not concluded any comprehensive new trade deals in Asia since then, Brilliant said.
“Given the shortcomings of RCEP, we would not recommend the United States joining,” Brilliant said, adding that recent US trade agreements had included stronger, enforceable rules on issues such digital trade, non-tariff barriers and intellectual property protections.
“The United States should, however, adopt a more forward-looking, strategic effort to maintain a solid US economic presence in the region,” he said.
“Otherwise, we risk being on the outside looking in as one of the world’s primary engines of growth hums along without us,” he said.
US exports to the Asia-Pacific market had increased steadily in recent decades, but the market share of US firms had declined, he said.
Brilliant underscored the importance of the Asia-Pacific market, citing forecasts that call for an average growth rate of more than 5 percent next year and a rapid expansion of the middle class.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is