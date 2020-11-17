Taiwan’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would have little effect on local exporters, because most firms already have a presence in Southeast Asia to take advantage of the favorable tariff terms there, government officials said yesterday.
Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations on Sunday signed the free-trade deal to form a trade bloc that accounts for nearly 30 percent of global GDP.
Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee that tariffs are already exempted on about 70 percent of Taiwanese shipments to RCEP markets.
Photo: Chien Jung-feng, Taipei Times
“The formation of the trade body, which is to expand the scope of tariff concessions [between the 15 member nations] from the current 90 percent to 92 percent, would have a very limited impact on Taiwan’s competitiveness,” Su said.
The difference of 2 percentage points is mild, he added.
Lawmakers from across party lines voiced concern that Taiwan would be marginalized internationally after failing to join the trade body and because of the transition in power in the US after US President Donald Trump lost the election.
RCEP members have negotiated trade terms for the past eight years during which time major Taiwanese companies have made inroads in ASEAN markets, giving them access to free trade, Su said.
The government has also encouraged local companies to diversify their investments beyond China under the New Southbound Policy, he added.
The National Development Council shared similar observations, saying that Taiwan-made semiconductors make up 60 percent of shipments to RCEP destinations and there is no tariff on semiconductors and related products due to international technology pacts and protections.
Some RCEP member nations have lowered tariffs to zero for particular technology products to remain competitive globally, the council said in a statement, explaining why tariffs are already not charged on about 70 percent of Taiwanese exports.
US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic have awakened companies to the need for risk diversification and the danger of overdependence on a single market, the council said.
As a result, companies are restructuring their supply chains and speeding up digital transformation, it said.
Global supply realignment and the ability to develop a digital economy might become more important and relevant to supporting the economy than tariff reductions, the council said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The