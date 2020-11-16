Wistron Corp’s (緯創) board of directors has agreed to expand the company’s server production capacity at home and abroad, as well as sell its mobile phone business in China’s Kunshan in January, the company said last week.
The contract electronics maker — whose products include handsets, servers, laptops, PCs, tablets, video game consoles and LCD modules — has been expanding its non-Chinese production capacity over the past year, including in Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Vietnam and even in Texas, amid US-China trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.
The company’s board on Thursday approved a proposal to invest US$28 million in Wistron InfoComm Technology (Texas) Corp to add server production capacity at its Mexican plant to support exports to the US, according to company regulatory filings.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
The board also agreed to lease a plant owned by solar module supplier United Renewable Energy Co (聯合再生能源) in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口) for NT$13.02 million (US$451,347) per month as Wistron aims to expand its server assembly capacity in Taiwan, regulatory filings showed.
As for its handset business, the company has reached a deal with China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) to sell its Kunshan plant for 3.3 billion yuan (US$499.52 million) and the board on Thursday agreed to close the deal on Jan. 1, while increasing investment in India, the filings showed.
“Wistron will invest more resources in profitable businesses after the disposal of its handset segment,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analysts led by Harvey Kao (高啟瑋) said in a note on Friday. “As the company will lean more on its server business going forward, we expect the contribution from server sales to rise from 27 percent this year to more than 35 percent next year.”
Its server business would become a key sales driver for Wistron next year, as the company’s notebook computer and LCD module businesses are likely to see flat sales compared with this year, while the PC segment would likely see mild market share gains, driven by more order wins from US clients, Yuanta said.
Wistron on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit of NT$2.78 billion, up 61.67 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share rose from NT$0.61 to NT$1.
Gross margin increased to 5.37 percent, from 5 percent, thanks to a favorable product mix and contribution from its cloud computing equipment subsidiary Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技).
Foreign-exchange gains of NT$240 million from effective hedging also lent support to margin performance.
In the first three quarters, net profit totaled NT$6.36 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.26, and gross margin came in at 5.38 percent, the company said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The